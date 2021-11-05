UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington Weigh-In Results & Weigh-In Show

The UFC 268 weigh-ins have concluded, and every single fight will proceed as scheduled.

The UFC will return to The Mecca, Madison Square Garden, with the highly anticipated UFC 268 event tomorrow night. The card will feature a triple-header of marquee bouts, with Kamaru Usman rematching Colby Covington for the welterweight championship, Rose Namajunas rematching Zhang Weili for the strawweight championship, and a one-of-a-kind thriller between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Each of the above six fighters made weight. Below, you can see how they looked on the scales!

Michael Chandler

Jon Anik: Pretty handsome man right there, Michael Chandler, huh?

Chandler: Even at 155 pounds.



The lightweight contender weighed in at 155.2 pounds ahead of #UFC268 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/FNdCqiesEE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Justin Gaethje

Ready to add to his highlight reel, Justin Gaethje weighed in at 155.6 pounds ⚖️ #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/NreEXmwhNS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Zhang Weili

“I’M BACK!”



Former strawweight champion Zhang Weili weighed in at 115 pounds ahead of #UFC268 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iYOS1JOTKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Rose Namajunas

The strawweight queen Rose Namajunas steps on the scale at 115 pounds ⚖️ #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/5LPBss2op0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Colby Covington

All business for Colby Covington as he hits the scale at 169.4 pound ⚖️ #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/kKAcZIfgks — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Kamaru Usman

First to the scale, the champ Kamaru Usman weighs in at 169 pounds ⚖️ #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/SZ3g44JxWV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2021

Every one of the fighters on the main card made weight. There were two misses from fighters on the preliminary card, however. Bruno Souza, who weighed in 2.4 pounds over the featherweight limit for his bout against Melsik Baghdasaryan, will forfeit 20% of his purse, but that fight will proceed as scheduled. Additionally, CJ Vergara weighed in at 1.4 pounds over the flyweight limit for his bout against Ode Osbourne. He also will forfeit 20% of his purse. That contest will continue as scheduled as well.

UFC 268 Weigh-In Show

You can check out the official UFC 268 weigh-in show below.

UFC 268 Official Weigh-In Results

Finally, below you can find the official UFC 268 weigh-in results along with the viewing information for tomorrow night’s big card. The following results are courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman (169) vs Colby Covington (169.4)

Co-Main Event – Strawweight Title Bout: Rose Namajunas (115) vs Zhang Weili (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs Marlon Vera (135)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos (145.6) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.4)

Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (155.6) vs Michael Chandler (155.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira (185.8) vs Andreas Michailidis (185)

Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (155.8) vs Bobby Green (155.2)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.4) vs Chris Curtis (186)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4) vs Nassourdine Imavov (184.6)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry (169.6) vs Jordan Williams (170.6)

Heavyweight Bout: Gian Villante (260.6) vs Chris Barnett (263.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (203.6) vs John Allan (205)

Featherweight Bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4) vs *Bruno Souza (148.4)

Flyweight Bout: *CJ Vergara (127.4) vs Ode’ Osbourne (125.2)

To help you continue to get ready for tomorrow night’s card, you can check out our staff picks right here. And when fight night arrives, be sure to make MMANews.com your home for all the results, highlights, and updates on the UFC 268 card!