UFC Rankings Report: Sean Brady Blasts Into The Welterweight Top 10

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 43, and we’ve got the full recap for you down below.

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Talia Santos shoots up five spots to #5 after making short work of Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. Wood falls one spot down to #6, and Viviane Araujo (#7), Andrea Lee (#8), Jessica Eye (#9), and Cynthia Calvillo (#10) each also drop one spot in the rankings.

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira moves up to #6 following her unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate in the UFC Vegas 43 main event, causing Yana Kunitskaya to drop one position to #7. Tate remains at #8.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: The biggest jump this week goes to Sean Brady, who skyrockets up six spots to #8 after defeating Michael Chiesa in the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event. With Chiesa removed from the #6 spot, Jorge Masvidal is now ranked at #6 and Neil Magny ranked #7. Chiesa is now ranked #9 after the loss. Belal Muhammad (#10), Khamzat Chimaev (#11), Geoff Neal (#12), Li Jingliang (#13), and Santiago Ponzinibbio (#14) each dropped one spot.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 43?