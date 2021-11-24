Wednesday, November 24, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Sean Brady Blasts Into The Welterweight Top 10

By Clyde Aidoo
Sean Brady
Sean Brady, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 43, and we’ve got the full recap for you down below.

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: Talia Santos shoots up five spots to #5 after making short work of Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. Wood falls one spot down to #6, and Viviane Araujo (#7), Andrea Lee (#8), Jessica Eye (#9), and Cynthia Calvillo (#10) each also drop one spot in the rankings. 

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira moves up to #6 following her unanimous decision win over Miesha Tate in the UFC Vegas 43 main event, causing Yana Kunitskaya to drop one position to #7. Tate remains at #8. 

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes  

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: The biggest jump this week goes to Sean Brady, who skyrockets up six spots to #8 after defeating Michael Chiesa in the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event. With Chiesa removed from the #6 spot, Jorge Masvidal is now ranked at #6 and Neil Magny ranked #7. Chiesa is now ranked #9 after the loss. Belal Muhammad (#10), Khamzat Chimaev (#11), Geoff Neal (#12), Li Jingliang (#13), and Santiago Ponzinibbio (#14) each dropped one spot.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

 What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC Vegas 43?

