UFC Vegas 42 Bonuses: Holloway vs. Rodriguez Earns Fight Of The Night Honors

The UFC Vegas 42 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez. This fight saw an incredible first round of action. Yair was doing damage with kicks to the lead leg of Holloway and caught him a few times with head kicks. Halloway was putting together combos and even stunned him a few times.

Yair was bleeding under his left eye, but did manage to get some brief takedowns although he couldn’t keep him there. Moving along to the third round, Holloway dropped him then did some damage with strikes from full and back mount. Yair showed his toughness. They later exchanged takedowns. Holloway opened the fourth round with a guillotine choke, but Yair went down and Max gave up the attempt. They continued to exchange to the bell.

The co-main event saw more action between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio. It didn’t last long, in fact, it only lasted 32-seconds. Marcos came out and they got into a firefight. Marcos stunned him then they just turned it into a slugfest with strikes being thrown until Marcos caught him and Rothwell dropped. A very impressive win for Marcos over a tough veteran in Rothwell.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Andrea Lee and Khaos Williams

Fight of the Night: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 42 bonuses?

