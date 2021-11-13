UFC Vegas 42 Results: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez

UFC Vegas 42 goes down tonight (Sat. November 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez in a featherweight bout.

Rodriguez was coming off a decision win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC Boston in October 2019 after their first fight ended in a no contest at UFC Mexico City. Before those fights, he had a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver. He has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 13-2-1.

Holloway dropped back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Their first fight came at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Halloway drop the featherweight title. Their rematch took place at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event and once again, Holloway lost by decision. He turned things around with a masterful win over Calvin Kattar by decision in January 2021.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogério de Lima. Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer in a women’s featherweight fight, Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams in a welterweight bout, and Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout finishes out the main card.

It's certain to have a great night of fights.

Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Quick UFC Vegas 42 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Da-un Jung vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs. Marc Diakiese

Women’s flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

Featherweight bout: Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson

Women’s flyweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises

