UFC Vegas 43 Results & Highlights: Ketlen Vieira Decisions Miesha Tate

UFC Vegas 43 went down tonight (Sat. November 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It was headlined by a meeting between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate in a women’s bantamweight bout.

The co-headliner saw a bout between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady. Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez, Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos and Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho finished out the main card.

It was certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Vegas 43 results below:

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Grant was throwing a lot of kicks to start. Yanez started to pepper him with combos. In round two, Grant started to let his hands go and put together combos. Yanez was still firing away with jabs. Grant started to load up on his strikes while Yanez gave him a bloody nose and kept firing away with leg kicks. Grant came out blasting in round three. They exchanged to the bell with Yanez getting the win.

Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Kang threw a flying knee strike, but Rani caught it and took him down. Kang got back to his feet only to be taken down again and got on top. In round two, Rani took him down and got his back where he worked for a guillotine choke. Kang did a good job of defending it and lasting out the remaining time. In the third round, Kang clipped him and Rani grabbed a hold of his head then got him down before trying to work the back. Rani beat him down from guard. Rani got the decision win.

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Santos came out, knocked her down, and locked in the rear-naked choke for the first-round finish.

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Chiesa got kicked in the nuts to start off the fight while Brady got poked in the eye. Brady got a takedown, but Chiesa got right back to his feet. They clinched up against the fence. Brady with another takedown and took his back. Brady was bleeding pretty good from his nose. Chiesa got back to his feet with a minute to go. In the second round, Brady got another takedown and took his back. This time, he kept Chiesa down while raining down some shots. The third round saw Brady once again take him down and also got the back again. It was all Brady from here until Michael got up, but a little too late. Brady got the decision win.

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Vieira came out aggressive and was throwing a lot of shots while Tate was just trying to find her range. Tate clinched with her up against the fence. They separated and Vieira shot in for a takedown, but was stuffed. The second round, Tate threw a head kick and was caught, but shuffled away. Vieira tagged her with a leg kick then a right cross. Tate caught her with a front kick to the face then rattled off shots. Tate was pushing the pace. The third round was close as they continued to exchange. Tate clinched with her up against the fence with a minute to go. Tate went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Tate clinched and landed some knee strikes. In round four, Tate opened it with a big right hand. Tate scored a brief takedown. Tate continued to clinch with her. They exchanged to the bell with Tate a bloody mess. The judges gave the win to Kelten by decision.

Quick UFC Vegas 43 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight bout: Cody Durden def. Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s strawweight bout: Loopy Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Lightweight bout: Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)