UFC Vegas 43 Results: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Vegas 43 goes down tonight (Sat. November 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Vieira had gone 3-2 in her last five previous fights. She beat Sara McMann and Cat Zingano before getting knocked out by Irene Aldana. She rebounded with a decision win over Sijara Eubanks by decision, but got outpointed by Yana Kunitskaya in February 2021.

After going on a five-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Jessica Eye and Holly Holm, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion lost the title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 by submission then lost to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016. She retired and came back in July 2021 when she beat Marion Reneau by TKO.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady. Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanee, Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos and Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 43 results below:

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Quick UFC Vegas 43 Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Sam Hughes vs. Luana Pinheiro

Featherweight bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Flyweight bout: Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Women’s strawweight bout: Loopy Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Lightweight bout: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Featherweight bout: Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)