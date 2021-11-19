UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate Weigh-In Results & Preview

UFC Fight Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate (UFC Vegas 43) comes to you live from the UFC APEX, and we’ve got you covered with the preview for tomorrow night’s event.

The main event will feature Miesha Tate looking to go 2-0 since her 2021 comeback when she takes on Ketlen Vieira. A win over Vieira would be Tate’s first win over a top-10 opponent since her return, coming off the heels of a TKO victory over Marion Reneau in July. Vieira believes Tate should have never retired at all and that she’s always had more to contribute to the sport as a competitor.

On the other hand, maybe it took this time away to return as the Miesha Tate 2.0 that was on display in July. Tate has made her plans clear: knock off Vieira, eventually earn a rematch against Amanda Nunes, and then grant a rematch to Holly Holm. In a dream world, those plans would include Ronda Rousey as well.

That may seem like a pipe dream, but then again, who would have thought at this time last year we’d be seeing Miesha Tate headlining a UFC card again? Here she is now, facing off with fellow headliner Ketlen Vieira:

A battle of BW elite awaits



🧁 @MieshaTate vs 🇧🇷 @KetlenVieiraUFC goes down TOMORROW 👊



[ #UFCVegas43 | Tomorrow | Prelims 3𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Main Card 6𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ]

Also on tap tomorrow we’ll see Michael Chiesa taking on Sean Brady. Many people are calling this the people’s main event of the card because of the caliber of a fight it is in addition to the hype surrounding the undefeated Brady. Chiesa himself has admitted that Brady has no noticeable holes in his game. For Brady’s part, he has already turned in his strong prediction of his own: a submission victory over one of the best grapplers in the division.

Tomorrow, we’ll see if those words ring true. For now, you can peep the face-off between these two co-main eventers below.

Another story of tomorrow’s event is the fact that Terrence McKinney will compete on the card as his high school wrestling coach, Michael Chiesa! We’ll see if this story has a happy ending for both of these characters tomorrow night!

UFC Vegas 43 will begin at 3:00 PM ET (Prelims), with the main card scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM.

You can view the weigh-in video right here (h/t MMA Weekly) and check out the full card and weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Sean Brady (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (135.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Taila Santos (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Adrian Yanez (135)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145) vs Tucker Lutz (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Natan Levy (154)

Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Aoriqileng (126)

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs Sean Soriano (146)

Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)