Ulysses Diaz, MMA Fighter And Boxer, Arrested For Assaulting Troll

MMA fighter and professional boxer Ulysses Diaz has been arrested in Miami, FL after allegedly showing up at an internet troll’s home and assaulting him.

Miami television station WPLG was among the first to report the news.

Diaz, the fiance of WWE star Dana Brooke, was arrested by Miami-Dade police on a battery charge and is being held on a $5,000 bond. According to the police report, Diaz showed up at the home of someone who was harassing him on social media and punched him in the mouth upon arrival.

The 40-year-old Diaz gave the victim a massive laceration on his face as a result of the incident.

Diaz has only one MMA fight to his record; a first-round knockout over Steven Chesnik at Titan FC 58. He’s more well known for his success in boxing with a record of 12-1.

The victim allegedly posted something aimed at Diaz on social media, which was enough to infuriate Diaz and show up at his home and assault him. It’s unclear what the content of the social media post was.

Diaz most recently fought against former UFC veteran Thiago Alves at Bare Knuckle FC 18, a fight in which he lost by TKO. Diaz has a 2-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing.

Social media has impacted the way that professional athletes interact with fans and adversaries in the public eye. Specifically, in combat sports, it’s becoming more common for athletes such as Diaz to take engaging with internet trolls to a different level.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and it’s unclear what could be next for Diaz’s run-in with the law.

