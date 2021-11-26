Usman Co-Signs Sonnen’s “Rich Little Weirdo” McGregor Description

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has concurred with Chael Sonnen’s assessment of former two-division champ Conor McGregor.

McGregor has long engaged with other fighters and pundits on social media, but since his last Octagon outing, a second consecutive defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman’s antics have certainly increased. Having previously targeted Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Smith, and Belal Muhammad, McGregor recently turned his attention to fellow trash-talk extraordinaire Sonnen.

After Sonnen branded McGregor a “rich little weirdo” during an episode of his ESPN show, the former featherweight and lightweight king fired back, describing the former two-division title challenger as a “little broke weirdo.” While it was perhaps not either man’s most creative insult, one current UFC champion agrees with “The American Gangster.”

.@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

Usman: McGregor Always Tries To Steal The Clout

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Kamaru Usman cited Sonnen’s remark, suggesting it was the perfect description of McGregor’s current situation. According to “The Nigerian Nightmare,” the Dublin native has fallen so far that not even DJs and “old dudes” are scared of him anymore, referencing his alleged attacks in the past.

“Conor is just, did you guys see Chael’s quote to him? He said that Conor’s just a rich little weirdo, and he is. He’s a rich little weirdo right now. That’s exactly what he is. Like, come on bro… you’re punching DJs. DJs aren’t even scared of you outside right now. That’s the level that you’re on. You’ve fell so high. Even old dudes at the bar aren’t even scared of you no more. Machine Gun Kelly’s not even scared of you. That’s the level that Conor’s on.”

Usman also discussed McGregor’s habit of insulting and tweeting about fighters and names involved in the top events and stories in MMA, including him. Addressing the 33-year-old’s claim that he stole his style and combinations, Usman followed in the footsteps of Sonnen, branding McGregor a “fucking weirdo.”

“Conor used to be, ‘Conor McGregor in the UFC, fighting, knocking people out.’ Now all he tries to do, and it’s strategic, it’s systematic… when he sees anything happening that’s bigger than him, he tries to steal the clout. He’ll tweet. Every major fight that happens, what happens? Conor tweets about it. Every time I fight, he’s talking about me, tweets about me; ‘Oh, you’re stealing my style!’ How? What are you talking about? At the end of the day, I state what I’m capable of doing, what I’m going to do. So, ‘Oh, you stole the way that I threw this combination or this punch.’ Bro, it’s fighting. If it works, it works… Were you the first one to ever do it? Fucking weirdo.”

Usman recently defended his welterweight title for the fifth time in a rematch against Colby Covington. Having now pushed away two challenges from “Chaos” and Jorge Masvidal, and one from Gilbert Burns, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is likely to face off against England’s Leon Edwards next. “Rocky” is represented by Paradigm Sports, an agency McGregor is heavily involved with.

“The Notorious” McGregor, meanwhile, is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his trilogy clash with Poirier in July. He recently claimed he’ll be contesting for the lightweight gold upon his return. If McGregor instead decides to move back up to welterweight, perhaps a grudge match with Usman will be in order.

