Vicente Luque Will Be The Back-Up for Usman vs. Covington

Vicente Luque will be ready to step in if needed in New York.

One of the biggest events of the year will go down this Saturday night in New York City. UFC 268 will feature two title fights and a number of other great matchups. The main event will be a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. This is a rematch and both fighters seem to be eager to run it back. That being said, there is always a chance one could be unable to go come Saturday, that is where Vicente Luque comes in.

Luque will be on hand at Madison Square Garden to weigh in on Friday as the official backup fighter for UFC 268. The news was first reported by ESPN. Luque is coming into this opportunity having won his last four. His recent wins are over some of the who’s who of the division, including Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, and Randy Brown. He is currently sitting in the number four spot of the rankings.

Luque was briefly linked to a possible fight with Nate Diaz coming up this year, but talks of that bout seem to have cooled. If Luque gets the chance to step in on ultra-short notice on Nov. 6, it will be his first title shot, assuming he faces off against Usman.

Luque recently spoke to MMA Fighting about the possibility of getting this fill-in chance in which he said, “I’m staying ready. I love being ready for an opportunity. If something comes in November, if they end up needing someone, I’ll stay ready for it. I’ll be training for this.”

What do you think of Vicente Luque serving as the backup for the UFC 268 main event?