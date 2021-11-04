Highlights & Recap Of Volatile UFC 268 Pre-Fight Press Conference

The UFC 268 pre-fight press conference has wrapped up, and you can find the recap and highlights of all its intensity right here.
At UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, there will be two title fights, but it will feel more like a triple-header of main-event-worthy bouts. That’s because the third wheel of the trio of big fights will be “The Highlight” Justin Gaethje taking on “Iron” Michael Chandler in a bout that will kick off the main card.
In the title fights, fans will see Rose Namajunas defend her strawweight title against Zhang Weili in a rematch of their April encounter. And the night will conclude with another championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship against Colby Covington in a rematch of their 2019 classic.
All six competitors were in the house for the press conference, and you can find some of the most memorable moments below.
Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
Extended UFC 268 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights
You can find an extended collection of the biggest moments from the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference below in the following video.
Full UFC 268 Pre-Fight Press Conference
If you want to check out the full, uncut UFC 268 pre-fight press conference, you can watch the video below!