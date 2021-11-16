Volkanovski Predicts Holloway’s Chin Is “Gonna Go Soon”

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has suggested top contender Max Holloway is sustaining too much damage to maintain a strong chin.

Holloway secured his second victory of 2021 this past weekend at UFC Vegas 43. Having delivered a striking masterclass against Calvin Kattar in January, a performance which broke numerous standup records, “Blessed” was looking to establish himself as the logical next title challenger when he faced the returning Yair Rodriguez.

Featuring in another record-breaking five-round battle, Holloway traded leather with “El Pantera” right from the word go. Adding yet another contest to the Fight of the Year hat, the pair put on a back-and-forth war, ending with a unanimous decision victory for the former champion.

Yesterday, @BlessedMMA & @PanteraUFC combined to land the 3rd most strikes in a single UFC fight (389). Instant classic 💥 #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/plem9JkJv8 — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2021

Volkanovski Doubts Holloway’s Longevity

While his clashes with Kattar and Brian Ortega displayed Holloway’s ability to inflict serious damage to his opponents, the current 145-pound king has suggested the Hawaiian is also getting hit too much in return.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Volkanovski asserted that with a record number of strikes, comes a high level of strike absorption as well. “The Great” suggested that it’s only a matter of time until the #1-ranked featherweight’s chin falls.

“Man, Max eats a lot of shots! He’s a volume striker but he’s happy to eat one and give a couple, but how long can that last? I feel like I say this every time that he’s got a great chin… but man, I’m telling you that chin’s gonna go soon. It is gonna go soon. You can not (absorb) that kind of damage. Yeah, they’re talking about 3000 strikes, which is incredible, but he’s probably in thousands or two thousands of absorption as well.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Despite defeating Holloway twice in the past, Volkanovski could well find himself opposite “Blessed” in the Octagon for a third time next year. The close and competitive nature of their previous fights, coupled with Holloway’s impressive 2-0 2021, means a trilogy bout appears to be the next logical step for both men.

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski? Is Max Holloway’s chin close to being compromised?