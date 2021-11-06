WATCH: UFC 268 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 268 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington will collide in a welterweight title clash. UFC 268’s co-main event will see a women’s strawweight title clash between Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili. More action will also be featured on the main card as Justin Gaethje shares the Octagon with Michael Chandler.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 268 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

