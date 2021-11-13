WATCH: UFC Vegas 42 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 42 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez will collide in a featherweight clash. UFC Vegas 42’s co-main event will see a clash between Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Ben Rothwell. More action will also be featured on the main card as Felica Spencer shares the Octagon with Leah Letson.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 42 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 7:15 p.m. ET.

