WATCH: UFC Vegas 43 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 43 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate will collide in a women’s bantamweight clash. UFC Vegas 43’s co-main event will see a clash between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady. More action will also be featured on the main card as Davey Grant and Adrian Yanee share the Octagon.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

The UFC Vegas 43 card post-fight presser has a tentative start time of 9:15 p.m. ET.

