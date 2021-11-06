[ARCHIVES] Zhang Fires Back At Tyson After Harsh UFC 261 Prediction

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Tonight, Weili Zhang will seek redemption for her loss to Rose Namajunas earlier this year at UFC 261. Prior to that fight, the former champion took issue with Mike Tyson‘s prediction that Namajunas would destroy her. Of course, “Iron” Mike ended up being correct, but that is neither here nor there. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 28, 2021, 7:04 PM]

“Iron” Mike Tyson has gone and got UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang all fired up.

Weili Zhang is one of the biggest rising stars in the UFC. The 31-year-old is on an incredible 21-fight winning streak and is the first Chinese champion in UFC history. If there were any doubt about how much of the “Real Deal Holyfield” Zhang is, those doubts were put to rest when she emerged victorious from her 2020 Fight of the Year against Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

At UFC 261, Zhang will defend her UFC strawweight championship against the former champ “Thug” Rose Namajunas. This is a fight that is expected to be a demonstration of mixed martial arts skills at the highest level with the winner solidifying themselves as the best in the world. But there is one household name who believes that the winner of this fight is already a lock.

Mike Tyson Rubs Weili Zhang The Wrong Way With UFC 261 Prediction

Heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyron stated on his “Hotboxin” podcast that he believes Namajunas will “destroy” Zhang in their upcoming fight. When asked about these remarks, Zhang did not mince words for Tyson and even issued a challenge of sorts to the boxing icon (h/t Fightful.com).

“Tyson has no right to comment because he knows nothing about MMA,” Zhang said sternly in an interview with the China Global Television Network. “He knows nothing about me. I will not be affected, but do my best instead, and I suggest Tyson try MMA himself.”

Tyson is a longtime fan of MMA and has been a friend and mentor to some fighters on the UFC roster. He certainly hasn’t made a friend in Weili Zhang with his harsh prediction of her destruction at UFC 261. Zhang will have an opportunity to prove Tyson wrong on May 15 when she defends her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. At 54 years old, I wouldn’t expect Tyson to attempt to prove Zhang wrong in return by stepping into the cage to demonstrate his MMA knowledge, but he is still open to more big-money boxing exhibitions like the high-grossing Tyson vs. Roy Jones. Jr. fight last November.

Is Mike Tyson right? Will Rose Namajunas “destroy” Weili Zhang at UFC 261?