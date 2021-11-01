What In The World Are We Witnessing With Khamzat Chimaev?

“It’s a Khabib!”

“It’s a hype train!”

“It’s Khamzat Chimaev!”

After the latest tour de force from MMA juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev, people are doing less squinting and eye rubbing because it’s becoming clear that they are seeing something special—whatever the heck it is.

Khamzat Chimaev, able to bind together two wins in a single week.

Khamzat Chimaev, able to string together four wins while only suffering a single hit.

Is this real? Are we living within a video game world with the sickest player alive controlling this cheat code of a monster? What in the world is going on here?

“I never felt in trouble. I do this with all my opponents – I smash them all, first round, second round. I have seven wins, seven finishes” – Khamzat Chimaev after defeating john phillips

Khamzat Smesh. UFC Victim #1- John Philips

When Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the scene as a gust of fire smoke when smashing John Phillips on July 16, 2020, the general reaction was, ‘Heh, that guy looks pretty dang good. But then again, Phillips doesn’t really have a ground game, so…”

OK then. Onto the next smashing.

“I love how talented this guy is. We threw the hottest prospect out of the U.K. at him and that kid is a badass. That kid is a legit great fighter. (Chimaev) made it look like he didn’t belong there. … The kid is legit. He’s real and he knows it and I love it” – Dana White after chimaev’s victory over rhys mckee

Khamzat Smesh. UFC Victim #2- Rhys McKee

One week later, Chimaev then upped the intensity of his own Smesh Machine™ to another level on its apparently infinite barometer and smashed Rhys McKee via TKO three minutes into the first round.

But Borz wanted more. Borz was still hungry. So much so that there were thoughts of having two opponents ready to be fed in advance, much to the displeasure of the next opponent, Gerald Meerschaert.

There is no doubt now. @KChimaev is THE TRUTH. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) September 20, 2020

“There is no doubt now. @KChimaev is THE TRUTH.” – Joe Rogan moments after Chimaev’s third UFC victory.

Khamzat Smesh. UFC Victim #3 – Gerald Meerscheart

Borz wanted more. Borz was still hungry.

Unfortunately, one of the many side effects of COVID-19 is that it stunts your appetite. So Chimaev had to sit, wait, and lick his chops before feasting again as he said he would.

And oh, that he did after devouring The Leech at UFC 267.

Khamzat Smesh. UFC Victim #4 – Li Jingliang

“I Become The Borz Now. I Eat Everyone.” – Khamzat Chimaev After Defeating Li Jingliang

So OK, enough is enough. It’s obvious we’re not dealing with a normal human being, let alone a normal MMA fighter. But still, the question remains, what the heck are we witnessing?

Are we witnessing the tale of the most promising hype train of all that will be shockingly derailed?

Are we witnessing the groundwork being laid to the biggest, most thrilling dream match in the history of the welterweight division when we look back on it someday, in Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman (Image Credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC & Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Or are Usman, fans, and each of Chimaev’s future victims all just playing a part in what will be a career story unlike any other in the history of our sport?

Right now, no one really can answer that, but like any good suspenseful, drama, it’s going to be fun to find out. In the meantime, it’s OK, buy into the hype. It’s free, and it’s delicious.

There’s no amount of superlatives that can do Khamzat Chimaev justice at this stage of this hype train’s route. So my advice: Don’t fight it. Just enjoy the well-deserved hype.

Yes, rationally speaking, there are still a ton of questions about Khamzat Chimaev, but it’s OK. Join the hype now, avoid the rush.

Because hype is fun, my friends. It feeds the imagination. And both Chimaev and our imaginations are feasting every time he enters the Octagon.