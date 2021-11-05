White Says Nunes Would Destroy Harrison’s PFL Opponents

UFC president Dana White is once again taking aim at Kayla Harrison‘s level of competition, implying that Amanda Nunes would destroy them.

It’s no secret that one of the biggest dream fights right now in MMA is PFL standout and former Olympian Kayla Harrison jumping to the UFC to face Amanda Nunes. Harrison and Nunes have deflected the notion that the two may compete against one another in the future, despite the ongoing speculation amongst fans.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, White opined that Harrison’s lack of competition could be a significant issue if she were to sign with the UFC.

“She hasn’t fought anybody. Let me tell you what, let me put Amanda Nunes in with the girls that she’s fought. It might be the first death in MMA,” White said. “And listen, I like her. I’ve got nothing against her, but come on. Let’s be honest.”

After defeating Taylor Guardado for another PFL championship, Harrison is a free agent for the first time in her MMA career. She’s teased possible moves to the UFC and Bellator, and also isn’t ruling out re-signing with the PFL.

Nunes will face Julianna Peña in her latest bantamweight title defense at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. She holds the UFC featherweight title as well, with back-to-back defenses against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson.

There’s little debate that Nunes and Harrison are two of the best female MMA fighters in the world today, but whether or not Harrison is ready for the UFC remains to be seen. While White has publicly stated that Harrison would be wise to stay put in PFL, it’s certainly possible that Harrison’s next bout could be in the Octagon.

