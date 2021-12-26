Flashback To Bisping Telling Silva To ‘Leave The Viagra Out’ Of Fight

Six years ago today, we ran a story about Michael Bisping’s newsworthy request for Anderson “The Spider” Silva ahead of their 2016 classic.

In 2015, Anderson Silva was hit with a one-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the banned substances Drostanolone and Androstane. Silva maintained his innocence and claimed that a “sexual performance medication” he took tainted his drug test result for his fight against Nick Diaz in January of that year.

Silva’s victory over Diaz at UFC 183 was overturned to a no-contest when Silva’s defense failed. In his first fight back, the former middleweight ruler was set to face Michael Bisping, who was coming into the fight on a two-fight winning streak.

After the UFC officially announced that Bisping would face Silva in London, “The Count” took a jab at Silva on Twitter.

@SpiderAnderson see you in London my friend! Just leave the viagra out of it! #randomtesting — michael (@bisping) December 24, 2015

Michael Bisping has always been one of the more vocal fighters regarding the subject of performance-enhancing drugs in the sport. Another Brazilian who Bisping has taken to task on the matter is Vitor Belfort, someone the Brit continues to throw shots at to this day regarding PED usage.

Michael Bisping & Anderson Silva Meet In London—Sans Viagra

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping took place on February 27, 2016, at The O2 Arena in London, England. What transpired in the main event was a battle for the ages and one of the best fights of the year. And just as Bisping requested, there was no mention of viagra after the post-fight drug test results came in.

Below, you can watch the classic between Bisping and Silva in its entirety.