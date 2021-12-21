Derrick Lewis Reveals Favorite KO After Record-Breaking Performance

Derrick Lewis now holds the record for the ‘most knockouts in UFC history’ following his first-round KO victory over Chris Daukaus last weekend at UFC Vegas 45.

Prior to the event, Lewis shared the record with Matt Brown and Vitor Belfort with 12 TKO/KO finishes.

Lewis earned his 13th KO victory in the promotion last weekend, a streak that began back in 2014 at UFC on Fox: Werdum vs. Browne, where he TKO’d Jack May in the first round. Lewis would also win his next five victories by KO/TKO before earning a split-decision victory over Roy Nelson.

The knockouts would continue after his fight with Nelson, as Lewis would only have three fights go the distance in his next 14 bouts. Along the way, Lewis earned memorable KO victories over fighters such as Travis Browne, Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, among others.

Derrick Lewis KOs Travis Browne

At UFC Vegas 45, Derrick Lewis wasted no time in breaking the record. He finished Daukaus in under four minutes and left the fight almost unscathed, absorbing just 10 total strikes. Surprisingly enough, this was just Lewis’ fourth KO victory that came in the first round.

After his victory, Lewis was asked in the post-fight press conference which of his 13 knockouts was his favorite (h/t MMA Fighting). Here’s how “The Black Beast” responded.

“I like the [Alexander] Volkov knockout,” Lewis said. “That was pretty clutch because I was getting my cheeks clapped that whole fight, and it was good that I came in the last round — and it was a Russian guy, so it was an American going against a Russian, and I love all the Rocky movies. So basically that’s how Rocky used to fight, where he’d get whooped — damn near the whole fight he’d get whooped — then the music starts playing, then his wife starts screaming, then he’d get the knockout.”

You can catch the full UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference below.

Which was your favorite Derrick Lewis KO?