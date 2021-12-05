Aldo After UFC Vegas 44 Win: No One Will Stop Me From Being Champion

Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo will stop at nothing for another shot at the bantamweight title before his career is over.

Aldo earned arguably the biggest win since moving down to bantamweight over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Despite some early struggles in the fight, he controlled the pace on the feet throughout and battered Font badly as the bout went on.

Aldo’s kickboxing was in full force on Saturday night, as he landed hard combinations to all targets. In rounds 4 and 5, he knocked down and nearly finished the fight twice before Font was somehow able to recover and survive.

Following the win, Aldo took to Instagram to thank his fans and look ahead to what’s next in his illustrious career.

“Thank you to my fans, thank you Brazil!” Aldo posted. “My team and my family! I’m after my dream, I want to be the champion of the [division] and no one will stop me!”

José Aldo Could Get TJ Dillashaw Or A Title Shot Next

Entering UFC Vegas 44, Aldo earned back-to-back impressive wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. After dropping his first two bantamweight outings to Petr Yan and Marlon Moraes, he’s rebounded nicely and appears more comfortable with the weight cut to 135 pounds.

Aldo called out former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw following his win, and the timing could make a lot of sense for both men to fight. Yan will face Aljamain Sterling in a title rematch next unless it falls through once again.

Regardless of who Aldo ends up competing against next, the fact he’s able to still compete amongst the elite in the UFC is incredible.

Who would you like to see José Aldo fight next?