Aleksandar Rakić Blasts Jiří Procházka For Allegedly Dodging Him

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić feels that a battle in the Octagon between him and Jiří Procházka is inevitable.

Rakić and Procházka seemed as though they were on a collision course for months after the two of them have gone back-and-forth in the media. Rakić, in particular, has made his critical opinions of Procházka perfectly clear.

Rakic has accused Procházka of ducking him in the past and is doubling down on those claims as he gets ready for his next appearance in the Octagon. During an interview with MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun, Rakić reiterated what’s next for him and is temporarily closing the door on a fight with Procházka.

“Jiri, I cannot take this clown seriously you know. I don’t care about him. My focus is on Jan Blachowicz and on March 26 and I don’t care about this guy,” Rakić said. “I don’t care about him and this fake samurai sh*t that he’s doing and just focusing on Jan Blachowicz. My goal is to stay active and this was not so possible this year, but finally, I got the opportunity to fight again and that’s for the No. 1 contender to fight next for the belt.”

As stated above, Rakić will be facing former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz on March 26. Meanwhile, Procházka is widely expected to fight the newly-crowned champion, Glover Teixeira at a later date. He most recently dispatched Dominick Reyes in a UFC main event earlier this year.

There’s clearly no love lost between Rakić and Procházka, and the two of them could meet sooner rather than later depending on how their next fights play out.

Who do you think would win in a bout between Aleksandar Rakić and Jiri Procházka?