Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell Rebooked For UFC 271 on February 12

Top-10 flyweights Alex Perez and Matt Schnell will meet on February 12.

As announced in a UFC press release, former title challenger Alex Perez will compete for the first time in over a year when he takes on Matt Schnell at UFC 271. This will be the fifth time this fight has been booked this calendar year. The latest attempt to see this fight was for this past weekend’s UFC 269. However, Schnell had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Alex Perez (24-6) last competed at UFC 255 against then-flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Perez earned this shot by defeating three consecutive opponents, including two finishes in a row over Jordan Espinosa (triangle choke) and Jussier Formiga (TKO). Perez fell short in his bid to unseat Figueiredo, but the 29-year-old will march forward onto his next assignment in veteran Matt Schnell.

Matt Schnell (15-6) has had mixed results as of late, going 2-2 in his last four bouts. In his most recent contest, Schnell fell to Rogério Bontorin at UFC 262 in May. From 2017-2019, Schnell enjoyed a four-fight winning streak with victories over Marco Beltrán, Naoki Inoue, Louis Smolka, and Jordan Espinosa. 8 of Schnell’s 15 career wins have come by submission.

The main event for UFC 271 has been announced to feature middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against former champion Robert Whittaker in a rematch of their 2019 showcase inside the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

With this addition, here is the updated lineup for UFC 271:

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya(c) vs. Robert Whittaker

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Fabio Cherant vs. Carlos Ulberg

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

Maxim Grishin vs. Ed Herman

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Mana Martinez

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

MMA News will keep you updated on all the latest updates concerning the UFC 271 event.