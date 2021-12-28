Manager Pleads With The World To Accept BMF Title Is No More

Manager to the stars, Ali Abdelaziz, is tired of hearing people talk about fighting for the BMF title.

The BMF title was a specially crafted belt designed for and awarded to the winner of the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Ultimately, it would be Masvidal who was awarded the novelty belt, with none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson putting it around his waist after their UFC 244 main event was stopped by the doctor.

Since then, and despite the fact that Dana White has made it clear that this was a one-off situation, there have been countless fighters calling for their crack at the BMF title. Everyone ranging from Leon Edwards to Colby Covington and more has asked for their own opportunity to fight for it.

One of the more recent people to call for the BMF title was Covington, who spoke in an interview about wanting to see it up for grabs if he is to fight Jorge Masvidal, like both men and many others want.

“Put that fuckin’ wack-ass BMF belt back on the fuckin’ line. Everybody knows who the real baddest motherfucker in this sport is. It’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. Bring that fuckin’ belt out and lets fuckin’ do this shit: do The Ultimate Fighter whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami. It makes sense,” Covington said.

“Let’s go to American Airlines Arena. We could sell out that arena in seconds. And if we don’t go to American Airlines, we can go right up the street to BB&T Center, which is 30 minutes up the street. I’ll beat his ass in both arenas. We’ll go beat BB&T Center, go up to Broward County; then, go down to Miami-Dade County and beat his ass in American Airlines Arena. Fuckin’ little bitch Jorge.”

Stop Asking For A BMF Belt, Says Abdelaziz

One person who is tired of hearing talks of a BMF title is one of the biggest managers in MMA, Ali Abdelaziz. In fact, he issued something of a response to the people who are asking for it, but seemingly Colby Covington in particular.

Posting to Twitter, Abdelaziz explained that his client, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, is the lineal BMF champ after knocking out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. Therefore, he demands that nobody else asks to fight for this title, as it is no longer relevant.

Please stop talking about this BMF belt @USMAN84kg won that belt and he throw it in the garbage already

Win some fights and try to win the undisputed UFC title. Good luck with that — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 22, 2021

“Please stop talking about this BMF belt @USMAN84kg won that belt and he throw it in the garbage already Win some fights and try to win the undisputed UFC title. Good luck with that,” Abdelaziz wrote.

The fact is the only time that Dana White even showed interest in bringing the BMF title back into circulation was in the event of a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. So even though Kamaru Usman might be the lineal titleholder, it is all just talk, as the actual belt does not appear to be going up for grabs anytime soon.

