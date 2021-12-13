Amanda Nunes Accepts Rematch Against Julianna Peña

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is all-in on an immediate rematch against Julianna Peña following UFC 269.

Nunes had early success against Peña in their showdown at UFC 269. However, this was short-lived as Peña was the more aggressive fighter in round 2. After landing a series of devastating strikes, Peña changed levels and secured a rear-naked choke for arguably the greatest upset in UFC history.

Almost immediately after Peña’s win, many around the UFC community already began to speculate about an immediate rematch with Nunes. UFC president Dana White said in his UFC 269 post-fight press conference that if Nunes wanted it, she’ll get an immediate second chance against Pena.

After getting word of White’s comments, Nunes responded via an Instagram post just days after the event.

“You think I’m going to go out unbalanced,” Nunes said. “I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever.”

Amanda Nunes Isn’t The Only Name On Julianna Peña’s Radar

Shortly after her win over Nunes at UFC 269, Pena was already looking ahead to what could be next in her title reign. While she iterated that she’s open to a rematch with Nunes, she’s also interested in avenging previous losses to Germaine de Randamie and Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko had previously hinted at a trilogy with Nunes after two close losses, but that appears to be on the back burner for now. A bantamweight showdown with Peña could be a very intriguing fight for the fans and both women.

It’s unclear how much time off Nunes will need as she works her way back to the Octagon. In the meantime, it wouldn’t be surprising if the promotion looks at booking Peña against either Shevchenko or De Randamie next.

How do you think a Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes rematch plays out?