Amanda Nunes Knows She Has All The Answers For ‘Delusional’ Peña

Amanda Nunes isn’t letting Julianna Peña’s trash talk get to her.

Amanda Nunes is on the top of many people’s “Greatest of all Time” lists. She is the current two-division champ and has beaten some of the best the UFC has ever had to offer. She now is preparing for her sixth bantamweight title defense against Julianna Peña. Peña has been very confident heading into this match up but that doesn’t seem to be phasing Nunes at all.

“She’s delusional,” Nunes told MMA Junkie. “What about her best friend, Miesha Tate? What about Sara McMann? Sara McMann almost beat her. Sara McMann give up in the fight. If she didn’t give up, she would’ve beat Julianna. I beat Sara McMann years ago. I feel like she can talk about whatever she wants. She has to do that to bring all the attention. I’m going to tell her she can have all the attention she wants because Saturday is my night. Nobody is going to take that belt from me.”

Peña is 2-2 in her last four fights, whereas Nunes has won 12 in a row in two different divisions. Nunes believes she has the answers for Peña no matter where the fight goes. Peña has scored only one submission victory since coming to the UFC and has won two fights by TKO in that time.

“She has all the holes, so I can finish her on the floor,” Nunes said. “Germaine (de Randamie) finished her. Germaine is a striker and finished Julianna Pena. My game is above all those girls she fought. I just need a mistake from her on the striking or on the floor.”

Nunes vs. Peña will serve as the co-main event on the stacked UFC 269 card. If Peña can win it will be the first time the bantamweight title has changed hands since 2016. Peña believes she can be the one to finally dethrone “The Lioness”.

Do you think Julianna Peña has what it takes to get past Amanda Nunes and win the belt at UFC 269?