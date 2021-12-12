Amanda Nunes Reacts To Stunning UFC 269 Loss To Julianna Peña

UFC superstar Amanda Nunes has spoken out on social media for the first time since her bantamweight title loss to Julianna Peña.

Nunes got off to a strong start against Peña at UFC 269, dropping her with a big right hand just minutes into the fight. However, Peña was able to survive the early onslaught and come out strong in the second round.

After a wild flurry of strikes by both women on the feet, Peña earned a hard takedown and quickly got Nunes’ back with relative ease. Peña secured the stunning victory with a rear-naked choke to pull off the monumental upset.

Just minutes after the loss, Nunes spoke with Joe Rogan about what went wrong against Peña.

“Nothing was surprising at all,” Nunes said in her Octagon interview. “I knew she was going to come forward. Just today, I checked out. I need to work on a couple of things and fix it, get back in the gym, and come back soon. Congratulations to Julianna, she’s a warrior.”

Amanda Nunes Posted A Family Picture Following UFC 269

The day after the loss, Nunes took to Instagram to thank her fans and share a picture with her family and coach.

“Thank you so very much everyone!” Nunes said. “Life goes on.”

Nunes’ loss to Peña was undoubtedly one of the most stunning upsets in combat sports history. Nunes has dominated the competition for years and earned both the bantamweight and featherweight titles, which has defended simultaneously.

Before losing to Peña, Nunes hadn’t lost a fight since her defeat to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. This would be the turning point in her career as she would go on a 12-fight winning streak against some of the best female fighters in the UFC.

An immediate rematch is certainly warranted for Nunes, assuming that she wants to run it back right away with Pena. For now, she’s looking ahead to a bounceback in 2022.

What should be next for Amanda Nunes?