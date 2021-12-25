Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira Opens Dubai’s Largest MMA Center

Minotauro was on hand to christen the massive martial arts and fitness center bearing his name.

Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, or, “Big Nog,” has opened the largest martial arts facility in Dubai. Team Nogueira Dubai is roughly 24,000 square feet and broken up into sections for different types of martial arts training.

The gym features MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiujitsu, the “most advanced equipment in the field of exercise,” and a ladies-only area.

Tarik bin Faisal Al-Qasimi, a jiujitsu champion and chairman of various investment and development groups in the region, will oversee the facility. Of the new gym, Al-Qasimi stated the following.

“We have brought the best and latest sports equipment to the region, and the center is divided into several sections, including halls for practicing different forms of martial arts, weightlifting areas and fitness units. All of this occurs under the supervision of the best trainers, under whose instruction many champions, including the only Arab ever to compete in the UFC World Championship, have graduated. (h/t Gulf Today)”

Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira battles Stefan Struve at UFC 190 Credit: Esther Lin

The Nogueira name is synonymous with MMA and BJJ. Both “Big Nog” and his twin brother, Antônio Rogério Nogueira, competed across PRIDE and the UFC.

“Big Nog” won multiple jiu-jitsu championships before transitioning to MMA. In his career, fought high-profile names such as Frank Mir, Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez, Randy Couture, and others. He retired from the sport in 2015 following a loss to Stefan Struve at UFC 190.

Despite his departure from competition, Nogueira lends his name to multiple facilities around Brazil, the United States, and now, Dubai. Nogueira hopes the new gym will fill a void in the region and help manufacture the next generation of champions.

“We have noticed a steady increase in the number of UAE’s residents interested in practicing sports, as well as an increase in the number of both local and international tournaments and competitions,” stated Nogueira. “This center, which is the largest and most modern in the region, offers these residents a place to train. I am confident that Gym Nogs will create more champions, especially with all the facilities and tools available to help people develop and refine their talents.”