Amanda Nunes Inks Deal with Armadillo Studios for Gaming Partnership

Amanda Nunes will be a part of a slot game.

Armadillo Studios aims to capture Nunes’ successful career by creating a fun and engaging slot for casino players worldwide to enjoy.

Razvan Haiduc the CEO of the company, says he’s excited to reach the deal with Nunes and build on her career. The game is set to hit the market in the second half of 2022.

“As a fan of MMA myself, I’m very excited to be working with Amanda. Her global presence is huge, and we are ready to use it to provide some well-needed gender balance to the Casino vertical,” Haiduc said about the deal with Nunes. “Armadillo Studios has ambitious plans for 2022, and our tie with Amanda is the first step in the right direction. This branded game is set to hit the market in the second half of 2022 and we are confident it will be a massive success.”

From Amanda Nunes’ Twitter

Amanda Nunes, meanwhile, says she is thrilled to sign this deal.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in this awesome project. Having a brand-new slot title made from scratch in my image by a US game studio is an exciting adventure and rare opportunity. I hope that sports fans all over the world will be just as excited as I am and curious enough to take it for a spin,” Nunes said.

Nunes is coming off a shocking submission loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 to lose her bantamweight title. It’s considered one of the biggest upsets in MMA history, as Nunes was the two-division champion and was considered the best female fighter of all time.

Before the loss to Peña, she submitted Megan Anderson at UFC 259 earlier this year to defend her featherweight strap. In her career, she holds notable wins over Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, and Holly Holm among others.

Will you play Amanda Nunes’ slot game?