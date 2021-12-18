Askarov Calls On Adesanya To Convince “Son” Kara-France To Fight Him

Askar Askarov is calling for a fight with Kai Kara-France.

Fresh off his UFC 269 victory, Kai Kara-France is flying high in the UFC flyweight division. He just knocked out former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and is now looking for a shot at the title. However, while Kara-France has title aspirations, there is someone else who would like to take a shot at him, and that man is Askar Askarov.

Askarov took to Twitter on Wednesday to make a call out to Kara-France. However, the way that Askarov took his shot was to target middleweight champion and Kara-France’s friend, Israel Adesanya. Now, he is asking Adesanya to get him a shot at Kara-France.

@stylebender give your son some encouragement you’re a great champion show him how is done if he can beat me no one can deny him @kaikarafrance don’t be chicken — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) December 16, 2021

“@stylebender give your son some encouragement you’re a great champion show him how is done if he can beat me no one can deny him,” Askarov wrote. “@kaikarafrance don’t be chicken.”

Askarov is currently ranked #2 in the flyweight division. He came into the UFC back in 2019 when he had a split-decision draw with now-champion Brandon Moreno. Since that fight, he has won three in a row and could be on the shortlist of possible title contenders.

Following his big win at UFC 269, Kara-France is only looking at the title. He wants an immediate shot at Moreno and could be willing to sit out until he gets it. Before appealing to Adesanya for his assistance, Askarov tried to entice Kara-France into a fight directly.

@kaikarafrance I want to give you a chance to fight contender fight I am number 2 you are number 6 let’s see if anybody from your country can beat anyone from Dagestan we all know what happened last time — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) December 15, 2021

“@kaikarafrance I want to give you a chance to fight contender fight I am number 2 you are number 6 let’s see if anybody from your country can beat anyone from Dagestan we all know what happened last time,” Askarov wrote.

It is yet to be seen if this method of matchmaking on the part of Askarov will work. At this time, Kara-France and his team have not responded. However, this fight makes sense for both and could be a possible Fight of the Night contender.

