Aspen Ladd Chalks Up Miesha Tate’s Criticism as “Trying To Get Views”

Aspen Ladd thinks Miesha Tate‘s criticism of her was for personal gain.

Aspen Ladd is still defending herself from the criticism thrown her way. Following her last outing at UFC Vegas 40, she took some judgment from fans and media because of the way her coach/boyfriend spoke to her during the fight.

One of the loudest voices sending shade Ladd’s way was former UFC Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

Miesha Tate (Image Credit: Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Ladd and Tate have been involved in multiple occasions of beef over the last few months. Ladd has her theory on why Tate has been going in on her.

“I think she looks at the world through the lens of her own experiences,” Ladd said to MMA Fighting. “I mean, we all do. I think she had a very, very negative experience with her past relationship and it became very public for a while. She was with a coach for a very long time and there was a lot of he said, she said going on there. And who knows? I don’t know.”

Tate spoke out about Ladd and her missed weight for her UFC Vegas 38 bout. She called Ladd a cheater and then went off on her again following the incident at UFC Vegas 40. Tate cited having a similar situation with a coach as a significant other and that is why she spoke out about Ladd’s situation.

“She tends to comment on when other people are a little bit down and I’m not a fan of that style of being a person,” Ladd explained. “She’s trying to get views. It’s the world that we’re living in now, and media, social media, all of it, it’s like, ‘Well look at me.’ She’s trying to do something to garner that, and that’s totally fine, especially when it’s someone you want to fight—as long as they back up what they’re saying.”

This growing animosity between Ladd and Tate would make for a great fight. Ladd has been pushing to set up a bout with Tate ever since she returned from her retirement. However, Tate is not interested. She has stated that she does not want to face Ladd inside the Octagon until Ladd has proven she can get her weight-cutting issues under control.

