Belal Muhammad To Dana White: I’m The Guy You Need To Start Pushing

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad believes the UFC and Dana White need to start pushing him over other top-five guys like Leon Edwards.

Muhammad moved one step closer to the top of the 170-pound mountain this year with victories over a pair of former title challengers. After a disappointing no contest against Edwards in March, which came after Muhammad was the victim of a nasty eye poke, “Remember The Name” bounced back with a comfortable win against veteran Brazilian Demian Maia at UFC 263.

Following that triumph, Muhammad had his second crack at a top-five opponent, this time in the form of two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson. In the final co-main event of the year, Muhammad broke into the welterweight elite with a dominant performance. After controlling and beating “Wonderboy” for the majority of the contest, the 33-year-old was awarded a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

💢 Making a statement 💢@BullyB170 proving his case for the top of the welterweight division! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/lRhmxrQ8QD — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

Muhammad Thinks He’s “The Guy”

Now sitting at #5 on the welterweight ladder, Muhammad is unbeaten in seven fights. Since a 2019 defeat to Geoff Neal, the Chicago native has added victories over Lyman Good, Dhiego Lima, Maia, and Edwards to his impressive 20-3 résumé. With that form in mind, Muhammad is likely one impressive victory away over a fellow top-five name from a shot at gold.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Muhammad made his case for a big push towards the title. Addressing UFC President Dana White, “Remember The Name” suggested he’s the contender that “has it all,” something he doesn’t believe #3-ranked Edwards can say about himself.

“Dana, I know you’re watching this, you’ve got four weeks off to think about this. When you really think about it, there are not a lot of guys out here that are promoting themselves like me. I’m a guy that knows how to talk, I’m a guy who knows how to fight, I’m a guy that can fight the best of the best, be with the best of the best, and talk with the best of the best. I’m that guy that has it all.

“You guys are out here trying to push the wrong guys. Leon hasn’t said anything witty or cool in the last like, 10 years. Whenever he opens his mouth, something stupid comes out. I’m the guy that you need to start pushing.”

Muhammad has certainly not been shy to call out other top welterweights since his victory over “Wonderboy” prior to Christmas. As well as calling for a rematch with Edwards and discrediting “Rocky” as a title contender, the 33-year-old has expressed an interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev.

While it remains to be seen which way the promotion will go, we can expect Muhammad to be opposite a big name the next time he steps into the Octagon.

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad? Is he the welterweight the UFC needs to be pushing?