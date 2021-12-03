Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi Takes Place Live Tonight on SHOWTIME

Bellator 272 has the promotion returning to the Mohegan Sun Arena with a title fight in one of their most challenging divisions tonight on SHOWTIME.

Sergio Pettis will be facing the former Bellator MMA and RIZIN bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi. This will be Pettis’ first title defense since winning it from Juan Archuleta at Bellator 258. Fans might remember that when Horiguchi held the two coveted 135-pound titles he had to relinquish them when he was injured in 2019.

Oddly enough, the injury happened just before the end of the year and before COVID-19 rocked the world. It gave Horiguchi enough time to rest and return to action at the end of 2020 at RIZIN 26 where he avenged his non-title fight loss to Kai Asakura. This will be his first fight back with Bellator since winning the title at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden.

Expect nothing short of fireworks for this one.

Here is the complete bout listing and viewing information for Bellator 272. MMA News will bring to you all the highlights and results from tonight’s card at the conclusion of the event!

BELLATOR MMA 272: PETTIS VS. HORIGUCHI MAIN CARD: Friday, Dec. 3 – live on SHOWTIME 10 p.m. ET/PT



Bantamweight World Title bout: C-Sergio Pettis (21-5) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3)

Featherweight bout: #4-Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) vs. #9-Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC)

Bantamweight bout: Josh Hill (20-4) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1)

Middleweight bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (9-0) vs. Collin Huckbody (10-3)



PRELIMINARY CARD: BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT



Lightweight bout: Alexander Shabliy (20-3) vs. Bobby King (10-3)

Featherweight bout: John de Jesus (14-9) vs. Kai Kamaka III (8-4-1)

Welterweight bout: Levan Chokheli (9-1, 1 NC) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (9-4)

Lightweight bout: Justin Montalvo (3-0) vs. Jacob Bohn (10-7)

Lightweight bout: Killys Mota (12-2) vs. Mike Hamel (8-5)

160-Pound Contract Weight bout: Dan Moret (15-6) vs. Spike Carlyle (12-3)

Welterweight bout: #10-Oliver Enkamp (10-2) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (7-1)