Bellator 272 Results & Highlights: Pettis KOs Horiguchi

Bellator 272 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena with a title fight in one of their most challenging divisions.

Sergio Pettis took on the former Bellator MMA and RIZIN bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi. This was Pettis’ first title defense since winning it from Juan Archuleta at Bellator 258. Fans might remember that when Horiguchi held the two coveted 135-pound titles he had to relinquish them when he was injured in 2019.

Oddly enough, the injury happened just before the end of the year and before COVID-19 rocked the world. It gave Horiguchi enough time to rest and return to action at the end of 2020 at RIZIN 26 where he avenged his non-title fight loss to Kai Asakura.

Check out the highlights from the main event between Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi below followed by the Bellator 272 fast results!

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒗𝒔. 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏



Last chance to make your pick! Will it be @sergiopettis or @kyoji1012 leaving as the King of the Bantamweights? #Bellator272



We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator272

😱 @SergioPettis turns the tide with a spinning back fist KO out of NOWHERE!



👑The Bantamweight champ retains in spectacular fashion LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/2KEQPRrlIR — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

.@sergiopettis OUTTA NOWHERE! 😱 😱 😱 😱



What a way to end the 2021 Bellator MMA season LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/g8Kstu4E3v — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

📊 By The Numbers



Here are the final stats from tonight's main event LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/WLjFcFeSkA — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

BELLATOR MMA 272: PETTIS VS. HORIGUCHI Quick Results



MAIN CARD

Bantamweight Championship Bout: Sergio Pettis © def. Kyoji Horiguchi via knockout (spinning backfist): R4, 3:24

Jeremy Kennedy def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Josh Hill def. Jared Scoggins via knockout (punch): R2, 0:56

Johnny Eblen def. Collin Huckbody via TKO (punches): R1, 1:11

PRELIMINARY CARD

Alexander Shabliy def. Bobby King via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Kai Kamaka III def. John DeJesus via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Levan Chokheli def. Vinicius de Jesus via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Justin Montalvo def. Jacob Bohn via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28×2)

Mike Hamel def. Killys Mota via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Spike Carlyle def. Dan Moret via technical submission (rear-naked choke): R3, 2:58

Kyle Crutchmer def. Oliver Enkamp via unanimous decision (30-27×3)