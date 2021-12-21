Brendan Schaub Alleges Chael Sonnen Protected Wife In Vegas Incident

Podcaster and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub claims Chael Sonnen‘s recent Las Vegas incident stemmed from his wife being harassed.

Sonnen was detained by Las Vegas Police over the weekend and cited for allegedly assaulting five different victims at a hotel. According to eyewitnesses, he was escorted in handcuffs after getting into a brawl with a man outside of a hotel room.

Schaub allegedly spoke with Sonnen directly following the incident and revealed his side of the story during a recent segment on his Below the Belt podcast.

“Here’s what happened. Is Chael was obviously working and he was with his wife and his wife is a f*cking saint and also a dime piece,” Schaub said. “And some drunk guy with his girl kept making comments about his wife, saying about her t**s, her a**, right in front of him. Well, play stupid games, win stupid prizes, cause you are talking and disrespecting one of the toughest guys on the planet and definitely one of the toughest ever to compete in the UFC or Bellator for that matter. And you’re doing it in front of his face, then there’s gonna be repercussions. And any guy that wanted to do that for their girl/ladies you got a girlfriend.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Brendan Schaub Blasted Jon Jones For Attacking Chael Sonnen

Photos via Instagram @brendanschaub @jonnnybones

After news broke of Sonnen’s battery detainment, former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones wrote a message on his Twitter page aimed at his old rival. Sonnen has criticized Jones on a variety of topics for years, most recently after his Las Vegas arrest for allegedly battering his fiancée in a hotel room.

Schaub took the time to address Jones’ criticism and compare the two incidents.

“So I think by Chael doing this, it just adds to the legend of Chael Sonnen,” Schaub continued. “He was protecting his girl. And for that dumbass who got absolutely annihilated by the great Chael Sonnen, you deserved it, man. And that’s what you get. So you play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

“This is not a case of Chael hitting his wife like Jon [Jones] did. I think they dropped the charges. This is not a case of Chael Sonnen being high and wrecking his Bentley with strippers in the car. This is not the case of Chael/domestic violence in any facet. And I think everyone should hold their judgment to get more details.”

Sonnen is widely regarded as one of the best ambassadors in MMA today. After retiring from fighting following an up-and-down tenure in Bellator, he has transitioned to the media business with multiple ESPN shows and his own YouTube podcast.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

