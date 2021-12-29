Brendan Schaub Defends Jake Paul: “Give The Guy Credit”

Commentator and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub thinks Jake Paul‘s critics need to pump the brakes when ripping Paul’s boxing career.

Paul is coming off of his sixth-round knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain undefeated. He was originally slated to face Tommy Fury before Fury suffered an injury just weeks before the bout.

While Paul remains unscathed in his young boxing career, he hasn’t faced a true boxer so far during his 5-0 run.

During a recent episode of the King and the Sting podcast, Schaub came to Paul’s defense when it comes to his perceived lack of tough competition.

“Here’s the thing though, all the hate on Jake Paul and stuff I get; no, I get it,” Schaub said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, fight a real boxer,’ like that. Go to any; name a boxer you guys like – Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Julio Chavez Senior, Junior, whoever the f**k you want, ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez], their first four fights, they were fighting cans. That’s how it should be. Jake Paul’s first four fights are way more difficult than anything your favorite boxer fought. You have to give the guy credit at some point.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Jake Paul Has Been Criticized For Lack Of High-Caliber Competition

Before knocking out Woodley, Paul had defeated the former UFC standout via split decision earlier this year. He has also recorded knockouts against former UFC wrestling specialist Ben Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AliEsonGib.

Paul called out UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after defeating Woodley. He remains particularly interested in a fight with Masvidal, as the two have gone back-and-forth on social media recently.

White has remained adamant that he will not allow any current fighters on the UFC roster to break their contract to box Paul. However, Paul remains hell-bent on fighting MMA standouts for now. Nevertheless, a bout against a true boxing specialist could come soon as his star power continues to rise.

What are your thoughts on Brendan Schaub’s take?