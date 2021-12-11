Uzbek Amateur MMA Fighter On The Run In Russia After Custody Escape

28-year-old MMA fighter Bunyod Tukhtayev is wanted by Russian police after he recently escaped custody in St. Petersburg following an attack.

Tukhtayev had been arrested earlier this week on charges of trading QR codes, which are required in public places around the area during the COVID-19 pandemic. The codes are used to verify vaccination status to enter certain areas of the city.

The MMA fighter is also accused of trading fake migration documents with people in the area.

Tukhtayev was also charged with resisting arrest after a brief incident with officers during the detainment process.

Footage of him resisting arrest can be viewed below.

В Санкт-Петербурге боец ММА Бунёд Тухтаев совершил дерзкий побег из отдела МВД после того, как напал на силовиков и пытался отобрать у них оружие.

Национальность не называю😉 pic.twitter.com/0b5qKIuHG9 — Игорь (@isterikakaratek) December 10, 2021

Bunyod Tukhtayev Most Recently Competed On The Amateur Level

Later, Tukhtayev allegedly asked to use the restroom before planning his escape when he was returned to his designated detention room.

Tukhtayev most recently fought against fellow Uzbek, Dostonbek Dostmurodov during an R3 Fighting Championship event earlier this year in St. Petersburg. He suffered a loss in the fight after refusing to continue the action for the second round of the bout.

As of now, it’s unclear where Tukhtayev could’ve fled to, but he’s widely expected to still be in the St. Petersburg area. Tuktayev didn’t have a substantial criminal history before this recent incident.

What is your reaction to this wild story?