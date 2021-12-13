Chandler Questions Why McGregor Would Fight ‘Quitter’ Poirier Over Him

Michael Chandler doesn’t see why Conor McGregor would fight Dustin Poirier again after UFC 269.

After Chandler suffered a hard-fought decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, he called out Conor McGregor. It certainly would be a very entertaining fight and a scrap that does make some sense. Yet, the Irishman made it clear he wanted a title shot when he returned, but after Poirier lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the belt, many thought McGregor-Poirier 4 might happen next.

However, for Chandler, he doesn’t think McGregor would fight a quitter in Poirier next time out.

“I would never ever quit… I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness congrats to Oliveira,” Chandler wrote.

“The way I see it…the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @ufc … that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira… punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022.”

“I make ill-advised decisions at times,” Chandler wrote. “But I’m there to put y’all on the edge of your seat so you miss me when I’m gone. I promise you will. Most of these guys are here to “play MMA.”

Although Michael Chandler knows he isn’t getting a title shot, he still is campaigning for the fight against Conor McGregor. He went on to explain why he deserves the crack at the Irishman more than Poirier does.

“Why would the biggest name in the sport come back and fight a guy who QUIT over a guy who is the second most electrifying guy in the division?,” Chandler added.

There is no question Chandler wants the McGregor fight, but so does the rest of the lightweight division. It most likely will come down to who the Irishman wants to fight, but a McGregor-Chandler fight would be massive if it happened.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor?