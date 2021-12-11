Saturday, December 11, 2021
HomeUFC News

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 269

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC 269 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 11, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title showdown. Moving things along, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will square off in a women’s bantamweight title bout

Rounding out the main card Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt and Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -155 favorite over Oliveira, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pena being a +600 underdog against Nunes, who is a -900 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (-155) vs. Charles Oliveira (+135)

Amanda Nunes (-900) vs. Julianna Pena (+600)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-125) vs. Geoff Neal (+105)

Cody Garbrandt (-135) vs. Kai Kara-France (+115)

Sean O’Malley (-300) vs. Raulian Paiva (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (-165) vs. Dan Ige (+145)

Pedro Munhoz (-120) vs. Dominick Cruz (EVEN)

Augusto Sakai (-110) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-110)

Bruno Silva (-365) vs. Jordan Wright (+280)

Miranda Maverick (-135) vs. Erin Blanchfield (+115)

Andre Muniz (-135) vs. Eryk Anders (+115)

Ryan Hall (-200) vs. Darrick Minner (+170)

Randy Costa (-180) vs. Tony Kelley (+155)

Gillian Robertson (-400) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+300)

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Related Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS