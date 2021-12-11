Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 269

The final UFC 269 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 11, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title showdown. Moving things along, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will square off in a women’s bantamweight title bout

Rounding out the main card Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt and Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley.

According to oddsmakers, Poirier is a -155 favorite over Oliveira, who is a +135 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Pena being a +600 underdog against Nunes, who is a -900 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (-155) vs. Charles Oliveira (+135)

Amanda Nunes (-900) vs. Julianna Pena (+600)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-125) vs. Geoff Neal (+105)

Cody Garbrandt (-135) vs. Kai Kara-France (+115)

Sean O’Malley (-300) vs. Raulian Paiva (+235)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (-165) vs. Dan Ige (+145)

Pedro Munhoz (-120) vs. Dominick Cruz (EVEN)

Augusto Sakai (-110) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-110)

Bruno Silva (-365) vs. Jordan Wright (+280)

Miranda Maverick (-135) vs. Erin Blanchfield (+115)

Andre Muniz (-135) vs. Eryk Anders (+115)

Ryan Hall (-200) vs. Darrick Minner (+170)

Randy Costa (-180) vs. Tony Kelley (+155)

Gillian Robertson (-400) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+300)