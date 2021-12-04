Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 44

The final UFC Vegas 44 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo will headline the show. In the co-main event, Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev. Rounding out the main card is Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos, Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill, Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis and Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall.

According to oddsmakers, Font is a -150 favorite over Aldo, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Riddell being a +105 underdog against Fiziev, who is a -125 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Rob Font (-150) vs. Jose Aldo (+130)

Rafael Fiziev (-125) vs. Brad Riddell (+105)

Leonardo Santos (-190) vs. Clay Guida (+160)

Jimmy Crute (-190) vs. Jamahal Hill (+160)

Brendan Allen (-365) vs. Chris Curtis (+280)

Alex Morono (-220) vs. Mickey Gall (+180)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Dusko Todorovic (-160) vs. Maki Pitolo (+140)

Manel Kape (-250) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+200)

Jake Matthews (-190) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+160)

Cheyanne Buys (-190) vs. Mallory Martin (+160)

Alonzo Menifield (-170) vs. William Knight (+150)

Chris Gruetzemacher (-115) vs. Claudio Puelles (-105)

Azamat Murzakanov (N/A) vs. Jared Vanderaa (N/A)

Bryan Barberena (N/A) vs. Darian Weeks (N/A)

Louis Smolka (-145) vs. Vince Morales (+125)