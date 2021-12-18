Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 45

The final UFC Vegas 45 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight fight, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Thompson is a -140 favorite over Belal, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lewis being a +120 underdog against Daukaus, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Chris Daukaus (-140) vs. Derrick Lewis (+120)

Stephen Thompson (-220) vs. Belal Muhammad (+180)

Amanda Lemos (-365) vs. Angela Hill (+280)

Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Raphael Assuncao (+220)

Mateusz Gamrot (-180) vs. Diego Ferreira (+155)

Cub Swanson (-200) vs. Darren Elkins (+170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert (-225) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185)

Raoni Barcelos (-280) vs. Victor Henry (+225)

Justin Tafa (-335) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+260)

Sijara Eubanks (-180) vs. Melissa Gatto (+155)

Charles Jourdain (-200) vs. Andre Ewell (+170)

Raquel Pennington (-190) vs. Macy Chiasson (+160)

Don’Tale Mayes (-195) vs. Josh Parisian (+165)

Jordan Leavitt (-115) vs. Matt Sayles (-105)