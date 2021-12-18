Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 45

The final UFC Vegas 45 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout will take place.
Rounding out the main card is Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill in a women’s strawweight fight, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Thompson is a -140 favorite over Belal, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Lewis being a +120 underdog against Daukaus, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Chris Daukaus (-140) vs. Derrick Lewis (+120)
Stephen Thompson (-220) vs. Belal Muhammad (+180)
Amanda Lemos (-365) vs. Angela Hill (+280)
Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Raphael Assuncao (+220)
Mateusz Gamrot (-180) vs. Diego Ferreira (+155)
Cub Swanson (-200) vs. Darren Elkins (+170)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Gerald Meerschaert (-225) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+185)
Raoni Barcelos (-280) vs. Victor Henry (+225)
Justin Tafa (-335) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+260)
Sijara Eubanks (-180) vs. Melissa Gatto (+155)
Charles Jourdain (-200) vs. Andre Ewell (+170)
Raquel Pennington (-190) vs. Macy Chiasson (+160)
Don’Tale Mayes (-195) vs. Josh Parisian (+165)
Jordan Leavitt (-115) vs. Matt Sayles (-105)