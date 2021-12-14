Chris Daukaus: Derrick Lewis Has More Power Than Francis Ngannou

In the heavyweight realm, fighters hit hard, but some hit harder than others.

Rising contender Chris Daukaus (12-3) took to MMA on SiriusXM to discuss his upcoming bout with Derrick Lewis this weekend at UFC Vegas 45. According to Daukaus, the Houston slugger hits harder than the current UFC heavyweight champion.

📽️ "I think he's got more power than Francis."@ChrisDaukausMMA discusses his December matchup with 'extremely dangerous opponent' Derrick Lewis w/@jimmysmithmma on Unlocking the Cage🛑



Hear the FULL interview & more on the UTC podcast⬇️https://t.co/3OiKIRpACr pic.twitter.com/SIIMa9EYlW — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 30, 2021

“I think he’s got more power than Francis Ngannou,” proclaimed Daukaus.

While it’s hard to qualify punching power, there’s no debate that Lewis hits like a Mack truck to the face. Of his 25 victories in mixed martial arts, 20 of those have ended via knockout. “The Black Beast” has been utterly outclassed more than once before detonating a single fist on his opponent’s jaw and ending the fight.

Francis Ngannou, though, is no slouch in the power department. With 16 victories to his name, Ngannou earned 12 of them with his punches. Many outlets gave the Cameroonian “KO of the Year: honors back in 2017 for his astonishing finish of Alistair Overeem.

Yet, Daukaus is no stranger to turning off another man’s lights himself. The Philadelphian has finished every UFC fight thus far with strikes. His last outing saw him TKO Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 266.

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus is scheduled for UFC Vegas 45 on December 18. There, the behemoths will meet in a five-round main event.