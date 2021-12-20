MMA Fighter Gets KO’d & Engaged To Roxanne Modafferi In Same Cage

MMA fighter Chris Roman experienced the highs and lows of the fight game—and life— at Titan FC 73 on Friday night.

Roman was looking to win a third-straight fight when pitted against Asa Ten Pow in a featherweight bout on the card. But just seconds into the fight, Pow landed an illegal knee that knocked Roman unconscious, ending the bout immediately.

The bout was later ruled a no-contest, as Pow’s knee was clearly to a grounded Roman.

Check out a clip of the exchange below.

Chris Roman Turns Illegal Knockout Into A Memorable Night

After lying unconscious for a considerable amount of time, Roman managed to get back up to his feet and find his longtime girlfriend, UFC flyweight Roxanne Modafferi. Roman and Modafferi managed to turn the night around when Roman proposed to her in the middle of the Titan FC cage.

Chris Roman just proposed to Roxanne Modafferi after his fightpic.twitter.com/BLXq6L2kA1 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 18, 2021

Following the incredible moment, Modafferi took to her Instagram to talk about her and Roman’s moment at Titan FC.

“My boyfriend took an illegal knee at 21 seconds into the fight and it got called a no-contest,” Modafferi said of Roman. “I’m sad for Chris that he didn’t get as much fight time, but then he proposed!

“I love you for the rest of our lives, Chris Roman!! The fight result sucked but it was kinda epic you proposed on a national broadcast.”

Roman has a 3-3 professional record in MMA and appears to be doing just fine despite the unfortunate ending to his fight at Titan FC 73. Modafferi will face Casey O’Neill in the last fight of her career at UFC 271 before retiring and moving on to the next chapter of her life with Roman.

