Clay Guida Wants To Run It Back With Nate Diaz After Comeback Win

UFC lightweight Clay Guida feels now is the perfect time to get a rematch against Nate Diaz after his improbable win at UFC Vegas 44.

It was looking to be a disastrous night for Guida against Leonardo Santos after he got caught with some hard strikes on the feet and got dropped early in the fight. After somehow surviving some big blows to the head, he was able to grapple his way out of trouble and survive through the first round.

Santos appeared to be gassed out entering Round 2, and Guida took advantage of the opportunity and sunk in a rear-naked choke for the comeback win. It snapped a recent skid of losses in three of his previous four fights.

During his UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference, Guida said he still wants another shot at Diaz before their careers are over.

“We just wanna stay on the gas pedal, stay active, and there’s still one dude out there with our name on him,” Guida said. “I beat him once, I’ll give him another chance. Nate Diaz, I know you’re out there. You can’t run, you can’t hide. I know you’re gonna turn the fight down, you probably won’t even know we want to fight you again. But if you ever want to do it again, buddy, I’ll give you a shot. Let me know.”

Clay Guida Earned A Close Win Over Nate Diaz At UFC 94

Guida has been a mainstay in the UFC’s lightweight division since he made his UFC debut back in 2006 at UFC 64. Coincidentally, his first UFC loss came against Din Thomas in 2007, and Thomas was part of the broadcast crew for his UFC Vegas 44 victory.

Guida has fought most of the top names that have come through the lightweight division; including Diego Sanchez, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael dos Anjos. Despite his long career in the promotion, he has yet to fight for a title.

Since their first fight, Diaz has emerged as a top star in the UFC and has recently focused on a run at welterweight. He most recently fell to Leon Edwards earlier this year at UFC 263.

It’s unclear whether or not Guida still has it in him to make another title run, but Diaz is still searching for an opponent for his UFC return. A throwback matchup between Guida and Diaz could be the fight to make if both sides want to make it happen.

Would you be interested in seeing Clay Guida vs. Nate Diaz 2?