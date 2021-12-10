Cody Garbrandt Is Willing To Be The Backup For Flyweight Title Fight

Cody Garbrandt is willing to serve as a backup once his UFC 269 fight is finished.

Cody Garbrandt knows what it is like to have that UFC belt wrapped around his waist. The former bantamweight champion is now looking to add another belt to his mantle. Garbrandt decided to make the drop-down to flyweight and will be making his divisional debut this Saturday at UFC 269. Even though this is s huge moment for him, he can’t help but be ready for another opportunity.

During UFC 269 fight week Garbrandt was asked if he would be willing to be on hand and serve as the backup fighter for the upcoming title bout between champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. This is what he told reporters during a media scrum.

“Oh, 100%. That’s what I told Dana, well not Dana, but I was speaking to some media prior to coming here and I said, ‘Hey, we might, on Monday morning, walk in the office and do some business.’ So if that’s what they want me to do,” Garbrandt explained. “Like I said, first and foremost I’m focused on Kai Kara-France and mauling him on Saturday night, and letting the rest fall into place.”

Garbrandt will be taking on #6-ranked Kai Kara-France at UFC 269. Kara-France has been making his way up the flyweight division since he joined the UFC back in 2018. If Garbrandt can pull out the win against the tough New Zealander, he could find himself in the top five and in a good position to fight for the title very soon. His resume as a former champ will help his case when asking for a title shot and being the backup is a good position to be in.

In the past, Figueiredo has seemed to have trouble making the 125-pound flyweight championship weight limit. If he were to miss weight and Garbrandt was on hand he could get the shot he is looking for. Either way, Garbrandt needs a win on Saturday and to come out to the bout without injury. Moreno and Figueiredo are set to clash for the third time at UFC 270.

Do you think Garbrandt has what it takes to win UFC gold in the flyweight division?