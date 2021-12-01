Colby Covington’s Words To Usman After UFC 268 Fight Revealed

Colby Covington‘s words to Kamaru Usman immediately after their UFC 268 rematch have been revealed.

At the close of the second fight between UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Covington could be seen whispering something to his rival after the fight. Though the cameras were unable to pick it up during the pay-per-view broadcast, a video released on the UFC on BT Sport Twitter page gave the audience an up-close listen of the exchange.

"It's all love."



The UFC cameras reveal what was said between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington after their rematch at UFC 268.



🎥 UFC Thrill & Agony on UFC Fight Pass pic.twitter.com/4ZTQd1471y — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 1, 2021 The video above may be blacked out in certain areas. You can view the video here.

Here is what appeared to be said in the exchange:

Covington: “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you.”

Usman: “What?”

Covington: “You know I’m just trying to sell it for you.”

Usman: “I know. I know.”

Covington: “It’s all love.”

There was more to the exchange, but the audio was unable to pick it up. Whatever was said, it was enough for referee Dan Miragliotta, who was standing point-blank range between them, to say the two athletes could “kiss later” as he was splitting them up.

In an interview with Submission Radio after the fight, Covington claimed he offered Usman a promo code for the online betting website he is sponsored by. And in the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, Usman declined to share the particulars of what was said between them.

In the same post-fight press conference, Covington shut down any suggestions that he respects Usman. On the contrary, he would pick up where he left off before the fight in trashing his greatest rival.

“He’s a cheating coward. I have no respect for that guy,” Covington said when asked about the post-fight exchange between him and Usman. “He’s obviously a cheater. He’s cheated in multiple fights. I mean, he was holding my glove tonight against the cage. In the first round, I shot a takedown and he went bom-bom twice to the back of the head.”

Covington has also repeated steroid accusations made against Usman in later interviews, without a trace of any thaw in his feud with Usman.

For Usman’s part, he can’t help but admire Covington’s commitment to his “character,” which the welterweight champion likened to the dedication displayed for three decades by WWE legend, The Undertaker.

You can watch more exclusive, intimate footage from UFC 268 on the full episode of UFC 268: The Thrill and the Agony available on UFC Fight Pass.

