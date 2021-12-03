Conor McGregor Donates To Bellator Fighter Paralyzed During Training

Conor McGregor is feeling the holiday spirit, as the Irish star donated to Ian Coughlan’s cause after the fighter was left paralyzed during a training accident on July 31, 2021.

A somber tone filled the room when Ian Coughlan’s accident resulted in doctors telling him he may never walk again. During MMA practice, the fighter fell directly on his head in a freak accident. Just one second after the impact occurred, Ireland’s Ian Coughlan was completely paralyzed.

Doctors also indicated that Ian Coughlan would more than likely need carers to help with mundane, everyday tasks for the foreseeable future. In response to the tragic circumstances, supporters of Coughlan put together a GoFundMe. The effort is ongoing and he is accepting donations to help him recover from spinal damage.

Conor McGregor Donates To A Good Cause & Helps A Fellow Irishman

According to TMZ, Conor McGregor is donating $11,000 to help provide for the costs of stem cell treatments.

Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland.

Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ https://t.co/RipsCbKRIv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 2, 2021

“Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland. Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also!” Conor McGregor shared.

When Conor McGregor was made aware of the tragic accident, he immediately donated 10,000 euros ($11,339) after hearing the stem cell procedure could cost up to $80,000 USD. “The Notorious” donated the money on Thursday.

Conor McGregor and his coach, John Kavanagh will be hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 18 in Dublin to help support the young Irish fighter. Despite being away from competition healing up injuries, it appears McGregor still has some time to spread holiday joy.