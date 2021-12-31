Covington: I Used To Make Poirier “Leave The Gym Crying”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington claims he used to dominate former teammate Dustin Poirier so much in training that he’d “leave the gym crying.”

The rivalry between Covington and Poirier, who used to train together at Florida’s American Top Team gym, has existed for a number of years. It continues to grow with each social media exchange and interview, something that was evident when “Chaos” spoke with MMA News’ James Lynch.

During the exclusive interview, Covington spoke about a variety of topics, including his rivalry with former friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal, a potential clash with middleweight king Israel Adesanya, the downfall of former double champion Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones latest run-in with the law.

Covington Claims He Was “Smacking” Poirier For Years

Given the animosity that exists between the pair, it seemed like Covington and Poirier were forging a path towards an inevitable grudge match inside the Octagon. The feud’s history can be traced back to their time at ATT. After the welterweight star went into attack mode following his departure, the foundation was laid.

Since then, the pair have consistently exchanged barbs, although the shots have certainly had more volume from one side. From releasing sparring footage in attempt to target Poirier’s reputation to branding his wife a “Jezebel” and his child a “prop,” Covington certainly hasn’t held back.

With that in mind, you’d expect Poirier to want to get his hands on the former interim 170-pound titleholder. After “The Diamond” teased a move up to welterweight, it appeared the door was open for the two stars to settle their score inside the cage.

Covington told MMA News that he experienced enough success against Poirier in the gym to not care if his foe hangs up the gloves without facing him. According to the 33-year-old, he used to “smack” the Louisianan around so much that he’d leave the gym in tears.

“I used to smack him around so many times in sparring back in the day. I mean, for years, smacking him. He’d literally leave the gym crying. He’d go to Make Brown, just crying, ‘I can’t beat him, why’s his cardio so good, why does he just keep punching me in the face, I can’t do it.’

“I’ve had him literally leaving the gym more time than I can count on both hands. So I’ve already embarrassed him. He knows who daddy is. He knows who the real champ is. He knows who’s better. I wouldn’t care (if I never get to fight Poirier in the Octagon).”

Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier (Image Credit: @colbycovmma on Instagram)

Both Poirier and Covington are entering 2022 with a certain amount of uncertainty. While “Chaos” fell short of welterweight gold for the second time against Kamaru Usman in November, Poirier saw his own second undisputed championship opportunity end in heartbreak a month later.

For Covington, it appears a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal is on the cards, perhaps even at the culmination of a coaching stint opposite “Gamebred” on The Ultimate Fighter. If Covington gets his way, the ceremonial ‘BMF’ belt will also be on the line.

Poirier, meanwhile, has suggested he may never fight at lightweight again, and recently saw a potential clash with Nate Diaz seemingly fall through. Should he commit to a welterweight switch in the coming months, perhaps we will see him collide with Covington after all.

How do you think a fight between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier would play out?