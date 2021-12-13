Covington Says Poirier Lost To Oliveira Due To “Quitter Mentality”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes former teammate Dustin Poirier lost his title fight against Charles Oliveira due to his “quitter mentality.”

In the UFC 269 main event this past weekend, Poirier fell short of reaching the lightweight mountaintop for the second time in just over two years. Having failed to unify his interim title against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2019, “The Diamond” worked his way back to the top step of the lightweight ladder this year with back-to-back victories over former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

But in a painfully similar fashion to his submission loss against “The Eagle” in Abu Dhabi, Poirier was forced to tap out and watch his title hopes collapse yet again. Despite knocking down Oliveira, the Louisianan was unable to take advantage, and appeared to fatigue before falling to a third-round rear-naked choke.

Covington Wasn’t Surprised By Poirier’s Loss

The result was yet another heart-breaking culmination of Poirier’s inspirational journey. But while many have attempted to console him and send words of support his way, one man was certainly not going to follow suit.

Poirier’s former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington recently discussed the 32-year-old’s defeat to “Do Bronx” during an appearance on Submission Radio. After refuting the idea that Poirier’s two victories over McGregor were impressive, “Chaos” slammed what he perceives to be a “quitter mentality” the former interim lightweight titleholder has inside the Octagon.

“Just the quitter mentality of Dustin. He’s always been like that. He doesn’t like to work hard. Living off of beating Conor McGregor. What’s the big deal about beating Conor McGregor anymore these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, he did some great things in the past; the guy made a lot of money, he doesn’t have that same drive anymore. So beating a guy like that is not gonna mean you’re gonna be some world-beater and the best in the world.

“That’s what I saw. I figured he was gonna gas out and he was eventually gonna quit, and that’s what he did. Just like in the Khabib fight, he quits, he puts his head on the mat, and he leaves his neck open so he can get rear-naked choked. (I) wasn’t surprised. I told everybody… ‘Charles Oliveira, he’s gonna look like a D-1 All-American wrestler and take down Dustin, and beat him.’ That’s exactly what I predicted and that’s what happened.”

Like Poirier, Covington has also failed to win gold in two attempts between 2019 and 2021. After being finished by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, the #1-ranked welterweight had his second shot at the title last month at UFC 268. Despite taking “The Nigerian Nightmare” the distance, Covington didn’t do enough to earn the nod on the scorecards.

While most expect Covington to settle his rivalry with former friend Jorge Masvidal next year, the 33-year-old has also consistently taken aim at Poirier and encouraged the former featherweight to challenge him at welterweight. Having suggested he’d pursue a move up to 170 pounds after winning and defending the lightweight belt, perhaps Poirier’s recent setback will see him commit to the move sooner.

Do you agree with Colby Covington’s take on Dustin Poirier’s UFC 269 loss to Charles Oliveira?