Cub Swanson Open To Challenge From Charles Jourdain After Emotional Win

Charles Jourdain’s call-outs of Cub Swanson aren’t falling on deaf ears.

Jourdain asked for a fight against Swanson on Saturday, and the veteran featherweight responded positively to the motion.

Both fighters are coming off a win from this past weekend. Jourdain won on the prelims, dominating Andre Ewell for a scorecard victory. Swanson won later in the evening, stopping Darren Elkins for a victory worthy of a “Performance of the Night” award.

Jourdain gave a passionate call-out of Swanson during his post-fight press conference.

“I want to f*ck [Cub Swanson] up. I want to put my hands on him … I don’t mean any disrespect to the man, he’s fighting tonight,” said Jourdain, speaking before Swanson took to the Octagon and won later in the evening. “Win or lose I want to fight him.”

Swanson responded kindly to Jourdain’s call-out during his own post-fight press conference, mentioning how he likes the idea of them fighting. He said that he previously requested the fight for the promotion, although he wasn’t able to get it before.

“I actually appreciate him … I like him because he calls me out respectfully…I can’t hate on that,” said Swanson.

Swanson Celebrates Emotional Weekend Performance

Swanson was coming off an emotional victory over the weekend. His finish win meant a lot to him, as he was able to have his children in attendance for the bout.

Following his win, he explained why he feels it is important that they get to see him while he’s still fighting:

“They’re at the exact age that I have all my memories right now [from]. There’s been plenty of times in my life where people talked to me about things that happened when I was younger and it doesn’t really mean as much to me because they’re just stories that people have that I don’t really relate with because I don’t remember. So, I just wanted them to be able to have the experience and not just hear stories about me.”

